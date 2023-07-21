Watch Now
Jurassic Quest Roaring Into Tampa Bay for Two Weekends Only!

Jurassic Quest is coming to Tampa Bay for two weekends only -- July 21-30 and July 28-30!
Families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest comes to Tampa Bay! It'll be at the Florida State Fairgrounds select dates from July 21-30.

Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled the Earth!

In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest’s classic experiences for the whole family include some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JurassicQuest.com.

