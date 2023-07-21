Jurassic Quest Roaring Into Tampa Bay for Two Weekends Only!

Families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest comes to Tampa Bay! It'll be at the Florida State Fairgrounds select dates from July 21-30.

Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled the Earth!

In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest’s classic experiences for the whole family include some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JurassicQuest.com.