Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Juneteenth Film Festival

This free event at Tampa Theatre celebrates Black filmmakers
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jun 12, 2024

Celebrate Juneteenth with a FREE One-Day Film Festival at Tampa Theatre Showcasing Black Filmmakers!

Film Tampa Bay Presents is a quarterly series designed to showcase Tampa Bay-area films, filmmakers, actors, and locations through FREE community screenings at Tampa Theatre. On Wednesday, June 19th, the series brings Black Filmmakers together for a night of networking, in-depth conversations, and screenings of four local films on the Tampa Theatre screen, including Agent X Quarantine, directed by Jabaar Edmond and starring Cranstan Cumberbatch. 

Filmmaker Cranstan Cumberbatch, founder of Black Arts & Film Festival and the Sunshine City Film Festival, joins forces with Film Tampa Bay to bring this event to Tampa Theatre.

Tickets are free but you must reserve your spot at tampatheatre.org. The first 150 patrons get a free popcorn and soda!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com