Juneteenth Film Festival

Celebrate Juneteenth with a FREE One-Day Film Festival at Tampa Theatre Showcasing Black Filmmakers!

Film Tampa Bay Presents is a quarterly series designed to showcase Tampa Bay-area films, filmmakers, actors, and locations through FREE community screenings at Tampa Theatre. On Wednesday, June 19th, the series brings Black Filmmakers together for a night of networking, in-depth conversations, and screenings of four local films on the Tampa Theatre screen, including Agent X Quarantine, directed by Jabaar Edmond and starring Cranstan Cumberbatch.

Filmmaker Cranstan Cumberbatch, founder of Black Arts & Film Festival and the Sunshine City Film Festival, joins forces with Film Tampa Bay to bring this event to Tampa Theatre.

Tickets are free but you must reserve your spot at tampatheatre.org. The first 150 patrons get a free popcorn and soda!

