Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Adaptimmune

July is Sarcoma Awareness Month, the perfect time to raise awareness of this devastating cancer affecting young adults.

We're talking with Dr. John Charlson and his patient Megan to help educate you on early diagnosis and how to find a treatment center.

For more information, visit FlagSynovialSarcoma.com.