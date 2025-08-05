JT Mestdagh Inspires Young Readers with New Book, 'No Bad Days,' and Hospital Tours

Author, speaker, philanthropist, and thrill-seeker JT Mestdagh is on a mission to inspire young audiences with his latest book, No Bad Days: Turning Your Biggest Challenges into Your Greatest Opportunities.

This young adult adaptation chronicles Mestdagh's extraordinary life, marked by the challenges of VACTERL syndrome and severe dyslexia, which he has faced since birth. Despite undergoing hundreds of surgeries, JT transformed adversity into opportunity, encouraging readers to embark on their journeys to unlock their full potential.

In addition to his new book, Mestdagh is actively touring hospitals across the country in partnership with Seacrest Studios. Most recently, he visited children in Atlanta and Nashville, where he lifted spirits by hosting a book signing and donating copies of his book to both children and hospital staff. His engaging presence and inspirational message resonate deeply with young patients facing their own difficulties, reminding them that while tough days may come, there are indeed No Bad Days.

Through his foundation, JT has raised an impressive $500,000 for children's charities.

No Bad Days is now available on Amazon.com.