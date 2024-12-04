Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

JOLLY HOLIDAYS! Emmy Award Winning Consumer-Tech Journalist Jennifer Jolly Gets You Ready for the Holidays

Tech-savvy gift ideas for everyone in the family.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Techish.com

Still searching for that perfect gift for someone on your list? You’re not alone! Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, the holiday shopping frenzy is officially on. But don’t worry—Tech Guru Jennifer Jolly is here to save the day with some tech-savvy gift ideas for everyone in the family.

For information on all the featured products visit Techish.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com