Join The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Dunedin for Dog Days of Summer Fundraiser

The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Dunedin is lending a helping hand to the animals at the Humane Society of Pinellas County with its Dog Days of Summer event. Now through Sunday, July 13, the gourmet shop is offering daily specials, contests, and raffles to raise funds for the local nonprofit dedicated to assisting animals and pet owners in need of support.

July is a special month for Jennifer Higgins, as it marks two years since she became the owner of The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Dunedin. It seemed appropriate to celebrate the milestone by giving back to the community that has supported her shop.

The Spice & Tea Exchange® carries a large variety of spices, herbs, salts, teas, aromatics, and more. Visiting the store is a sensorial and interactive experience, where jars are designed to be opened and sniffed. The staff hand-blends a wide range of traditional and signature blends in-store daily, including fun seasonal blends.

Customers can also explore shelves of infused sugars, honey, maple syrup, and over 80 of the freshest teas made with unique, high-quality leaves and aromatics.

The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Dunedin also features a tea bar, offering both hot and cold cups of their loose-leaf teas.

The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Dunedin is located at 200 Main Street, Suite 106 in Dunedin. For more information, visit SpiceAndTea.com or call (727) 754-4231.