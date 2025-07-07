Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Join The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Dunedin for Dog Days of Summer Fundraiser

The Spice and Tea Exchange of Dunedin is lending a helping hand to the animals at the Humane Society of Pinellas County with its Dog Days of Summer event.
Spice & Tea Exchange of Dunedin | Morning Blend
Posted

The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Dunedin is lending a helping hand to the animals at the Humane Society of Pinellas County with its Dog Days of Summer event. Now through Sunday, July 13, the gourmet shop is offering daily specials, contests, and raffles to raise funds for the local nonprofit dedicated to assisting animals and pet owners in need of support.

July is a special month for Jennifer Higgins, as it marks two years since she became the owner of The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Dunedin. It seemed appropriate to celebrate the milestone by giving back to the community that has supported her shop.

The Spice & Tea Exchange® carries a large variety of spices, herbs, salts, teas, aromatics, and more. Visiting the store is a sensorial and interactive experience, where jars are designed to be opened and sniffed. The staff hand-blends a wide range of traditional and signature blends in-store daily, including fun seasonal blends.

Customers can also explore shelves of infused sugars, honey, maple syrup, and over 80 of the freshest teas made with unique, high-quality leaves and aromatics.

The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Dunedin also features a tea bar, offering both hot and cold cups of their loose-leaf teas.

The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Dunedin is located at 200 Main Street, Suite 106 in Dunedin. For more information, visit SpiceAndTea.com or call (727) 754-4231.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com