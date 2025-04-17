Watch Now
Join the Fun for a Cure: Take Steps Tampa Bay Returns on May 4!

Take Steps Tampa Bay, benefiting the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, is back and being held on May 4 at Midtown Tampa! This is a family-friendly event with music, refreshments, and activities, followed by a community walk to support local patients and families.

We're talking with Dr. Jacqueline Larson, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Tampa General Hospital and USF Health, as well as this year's Crohn’s & Colitis Walk’s Take Steps Physician Honoree.

For more information, visit TakeSteps.CrohnsColitisfoundation.org.

