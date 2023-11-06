Watch Now
'Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience' Coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall

Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience is bringing songs and stories from the Man in Black to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday, November 30 at 8pm.
The music never stops when Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall this month!

Produced in collaboration with the Estate of Johnny Cash, this multi-media celebration is like nothing you’ve seen before. Using state-of-the-art technology, Johnny Cash’s rich, iconic baritone has been lifted from archival concert footage and recordings, enabling the “Man in Black” to perform his biggest hits – I Walk the Line, Ring of Fire – with a live band again!

In addition to never-before-seen footage and on-screen narration by Cash’s only son, John Carter Cash, male and female vocalists will split singing duties to perform even more Cash hits, as well as tunes by artists of the time including The Statler Brothers, Carl Perkins and June Carter Cash.

It's all happening on Thursday, November 30 at Ruth Eckerd Hall. For tickets and more information, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.

