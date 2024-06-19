Jobsite Theatre presents "The Rocky Horror Show"

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

July 10-August 4 at the Straz Center's Jaeb Theatre. For tickets visit strazcenter.org

The antici … pation is over for Jobsite’s spin on the OG kitschy rock ‘n’ roll sci-fi gothic musical. Straightlaced Brad Majors and Janet Weiss discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter as they look for a phone to call for help with a flat tire. As their innocence (and more) is stripped away, they encounter a castle-full of wild characters while the not-so-good Dr. and his motley crew unveil his latest creation — a Charles Atlas-inspired beefcake named Rocky. Give yourself over to absolute pleasure at this iconic landmark of musical theater – we promise, it’s ASTOUNDING. This is a stage production and not the movie or a shadow cast screening. While callbacks are permitted, please note that the script and music are similar to the movie but not exactly the same. Jobsite heartily encourages fans to dress up and come ready for a great time! A kit with approved props for audience participation will be sold in the lobby, so please leave your newspapers, rice, and hot dogs at home. To learn more, visit Jobsite’s FAQ page https://www.jobsitetheater.org/rocky-horror-faq/ [jobsitetheater.org]

