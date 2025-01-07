Jobsite Theater Presents ‘Macbeth’: On Stage January 15 - February 9

Join Jobsite for a bold and thrilling new adaptation of Shakespeare’s most terrifying tragedy! When a noble general comes across three “weird sisters” who predict he will become king, madness sets in as he and his wife seize power by all possible means. Greed, ambition, and lust for power collides with the supernatural in an otherworldly take on this timeless classic audiences won’t soon forget.

'Macbeth' is on stage from January 15 - February 9 at the Straz Center's Jaeb Theater.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JobsiteTheater.org/Macbeth. Get $15 tickets for the performance on January 15 using code WITCH.