Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Jobsite Theater Presents ‘Macbeth’: On Stage January 15 - February 9

Join Jobsite Theater for a bold and thrilling new adaptation of Shakespeare’s most terrifying tragedy! 'Macbeth' is on stage January 15 - February 9.
Posted

Join Jobsite for a bold and thrilling new adaptation of Shakespeare’s most terrifying tragedy! When a noble general comes across three “weird sisters” who predict he will become king, madness sets in as he and his wife seize power by all possible means. Greed, ambition, and lust for power collides with the supernatural in an otherworldly take on this timeless classic audiences won’t soon forget.

'Macbeth' is on stage from January 15 - February 9 at the Straz Center's Jaeb Theater.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JobsiteTheater.org/Macbeth. Get $15 tickets for the performance on January 15 using code WITCH.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com