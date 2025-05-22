Watch Now
Jobsite Theater Presents: A Unique Take on García Lorca's First Play, The Butterfly's Evil Spell

Jobsite Theater presents 'The Butterfly's Evil Spell'! It's on stage now through June 1.
Jobsite Theater at the Straz Center is bringing Federico García Lorca’s first play, El Maleficio de la Mariposa, to life with a fresh adaptation titled The Butterfly's Evil Spell.

This show fuses live music, visual art, puppetry, theater magic, and aerial arts into a thrilling theatrical experience.

García Lorca’s mystically poetic world of beetles, fireflies, and other magical creatures is disrupted when a hypnotic, wounded butterfly enters their dewdrop paradise. A young beetle is cast under a love spell, but a hungry scorpion is sure to shake things up in this timeless tale of beauty and desire.

Who hasn’t desired that which they believe themselves unworthy? Wanted a thing we know we can never have?

The Butterfly’s Evil Spell deals not only with frustrated love but the power of nature, rebirth, and transformation, and the virtue of the most humble among us.

You can see it now through June 1. For more information, visit JobsiteTheater.org. Use code CURIO to get $20 off tickets!

