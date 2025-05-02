Jewelry To Fit Every Budget: Gold & Diamond Source Offering Special Promotions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gold & Diamond Source

Gold & Diamond Source is celebrating Mother’s Day and Memorial Day with special promotions designed to honor cherished moments with loved ones. GIA Gemologist Emily Johnson joins us to share details about these exciting offers, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

From May 2-4, the jeweler will hold a Mother’s Day event, featuring a special gift card match of $1,000. For those shopping from May 5-11, a $500 gift card match is available.

Following Mother’s Day, starting May 12 through the end of the month, Gold & Diamond Source will celebrate Memorial Day by offering customers a remarkable deal—DOUBLE your trade up to $2,500 cash value. This means a trade valued at $2,500 could result in a $5,000 trade value.

For more information, visit GoldAndDiamond.com, call (727) 573-9351, or stop by the store at 3800 Ulmerton Road in Clearwater.