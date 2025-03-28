'Jesus Christ Superstar' Star Ted Neeley Returns to Tampa Theatre for Special Screening

In 1973, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway stage hit JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR debuted on the big screen, presenting the story of Jesus’ final days and crucifixion as a spectacular rock opera. The landmark film featured Ted Neeley — who had performed the lead role on Broadway — as Jesus, and Carl Anderson as Judas. Both were nominated for Golden Globes.

Now, in celebration of the film’s enduring legacy for generations of fans, Ted Neeley returns to Tampa Theatre one final time for a LIVE guest appearance and special screening of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR! Neeley will provide an extended introduction to the beautifully restored digital print at 3pm*, then sit among his fans in the audience to enjoy all of the classic songs featured in the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, including “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Hosanna,” and “King Herod’s Song (Try It and See).”

After the film, Neely will pose for photos and sign autographs in the Taylor Screening Room.

