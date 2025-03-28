Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Jesus Christ Superstar' Star Ted Neeley Returns to Tampa Theatre for Special Screening

Were you a fan of the musical hit 'Jesus Christ Superstar'? Here's an event you won't want to miss at Tampa Theatre. Not only will attendees get to watch a special screening of it, but the star of the Broadway play and film, Ted Neeley, will be there!
Posted

In 1973, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway stage hit JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR debuted on the big screen, presenting the story of Jesus’ final days and crucifixion as a spectacular rock opera. The landmark film featured Ted Neeley — who had performed the lead role on Broadway — as Jesus, and Carl Anderson as Judas. Both were nominated for Golden Globes.

Now, in celebration of the film’s enduring legacy for generations of fans, Ted Neeley returns to Tampa Theatre one final time for a LIVE guest appearance and special screening of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR! Neeley will provide an extended introduction to the beautifully restored digital print at 3pm*, then sit among his fans in the audience to enjoy all of the classic songs featured in the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, including “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Hosanna,” and “King Herod’s Song (Try It and See).”

After the film, Neely will pose for photos and sign autographs in the Taylor Screening Room.

For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com