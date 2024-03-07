Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Jesus Christ Superstar' Now on Stage at the Straz Center

It's a reimagined staging of a musical theatre classic. The 50th anniversary tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar" is now on stage at the Straz!
Posted at 8:26 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 08:26:41-05

A mesmerizing new production of the iconic JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is on stage at the Straz Center!

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, this musical phenomenon is the winner of the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. With lyrics and music by Emmy®, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year with a legendary score that includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar."

It's on stage at the Straz now through March 10. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com