'Jesus Christ Superstar' Now on Stage at the Straz Center

A mesmerizing new production of the iconic JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is on stage at the Straz Center!

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, this musical phenomenon is the winner of the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. With lyrics and music by Emmy®, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year with a legendary score that includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar."

It's on stage at the Straz now through March 10. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.