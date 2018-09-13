One of the greatest players of all time is giving NFL fans the chance to experience the game they love like never before, including a once-in-a-lifetime clinic led by the living legend.



In partnership with Marriott International, Jerry Rice discusses a series of NFL experiences exclusively available to members of Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG), including a hands-on “Punt, Pass & Kick” master class led by the Hall-of-Fame receiver himself. Taking place at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta (site of Super Bowl LIII) in December, this master class, as well as all the other NFL experiences being offered to members can be bid on using loyalty points, and are made possible as a result of Marriott’s partnership with the NFL.



Moments master classes are an exclusive collection of highly sought-after global learning experiences led by legends in their given fields, which in the past have included clinics led by Dwyane Wade, Laird Hamilton, Annika Sorenstam, Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, Chromeo, Chef Eric Ripert and others. They are exclusively available at MarriottMoments.com.