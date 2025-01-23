January is Move Over Month in Florida: Raising Awareness with Koda the Fluff!

January is Move Over Month in Florida! In 2022, there were 170 crashes and more than 14,000 citations issued for motorists failing to move over in Florida.

Florida law requires you to Move Over a lane — when you can safely do so — for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles, tow trucks or wreckers, maintenance or construction vehicles with displaying warning lights, and any disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Be like Koda the Fluff and give law enforcement, emergency first responders, and other service vehicles. Let's make sure everyone gets home safely.

Learn more at FLHSMV.gov/Safety-Center/Driving-Safety/Move-Over.