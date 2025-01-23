Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

January is Move Over Month in Florida: Raising Awareness with Koda the Fluff!

January is Move Over Month in Florida, and a unique little dog is doing big things to bring this to our attention! Koda the Fluff joins us along with highway patrol trooper Chris Gonzalez and Gina McKinstry with Smiles Fur Miles.
Posted

January is Move Over Month in Florida! In 2022, there were 170 crashes and more than 14,000 citations issued for motorists failing to move over in Florida.

Florida law requires you to Move Over a lane — when you can safely do so — for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles, tow trucks or wreckers, maintenance or construction vehicles with displaying warning lights, and any disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Be like Koda the Fluff and give law enforcement, emergency first responders, and other service vehicles. Let's make sure everyone gets home safely.

Learn more at FLHSMV.gov/Safety-Center/Driving-Safety/Move-Over.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com