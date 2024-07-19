Watch Now
Jackson in Action 83 Foundation Hosting Free Wellness Workshop for Middle Schoolers

Approximately 1 in 5 teens experience a mental health disorder each year, with anxiety and depression being the most common. With this knowledge in hand, the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation has thoughtfully created Mind Masters. This program connects some great professionals with students to provide them with the necessary tools to navigate the emotions and challenges they may encounter.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jul 19, 2024

There's a free workshop happening on Saturday, August 3 from 9:15am - 2:30pm. It's happening at the Skills Center, located at 5107 N 22nd Street in Tampa.

For more information, visit JacksonInAction83.org.

9:57 AM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

