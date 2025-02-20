Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services Talks Benefits of Filing Early, Changes & Scams

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services joins us to talk about the benefits of filing your return now instead of on April 15, changes, and scams you should be aware of.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jackson Hewitt Tax Services

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services joins us to talk about the benefits of filing your return now instead of on April 15, changes, and scams you should be aware of.

For more information, visit JacksonHewitt.com.

If you file with Jackson Hewitt, you'll be entered into the Double Your Refund Sweepstakes! They've given away more than $500,000 since 2023.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com