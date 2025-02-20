Jackson Hewitt Tax Services Talks Benefits of Filing Early, Changes & Scams

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jackson Hewitt Tax Services

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services joins us to talk about the benefits of filing your return now instead of on April 15, changes, and scams you should be aware of.

For more information, visit JacksonHewitt.com.

If you file with Jackson Hewitt, you'll be entered into the Double Your Refund Sweepstakes! They've given away more than $500,000 since 2023.