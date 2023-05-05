Jacks London Grill Celebrating Coronation of King Charles III with Tea Party

Millions of people across the United Kingdom and beyond are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. It all starts tomorrow at 6 a.m. EST and will feature customs dating back more than 1,000 years!

One English custom we wanted to have some fun with is a tea party! Jacks London Grill joins us in our kitchen, showing off some of their traditional British favorites.

They're hosting a tea party this Saturday to celebrate the coronation. Starting at noon, you can enjoy a traditional British afternoon tea with hand-made cakes, pastries, and finger sandwiches.

Jacks London Grill is located at 1050 62nd Avenue N in St. Pete. For more information, visit JacksLondonGrill.com.