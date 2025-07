From woodgrill enhancements to extensive cocktails, J. Alexander's is the place to be! The restaurant offers sizzling steaks, flavorful seafood, and elevated American classics.

Assistant general manager John Persichilli and executive head chef Joseph Rivera join us in our kitchen, showing off some of their offerings!

J. Alexander's Restaurant is located at 913 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa. For more information, visit JAlexanders.com or call (813) 354-9006.