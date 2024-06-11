Watch Now
It's the International Day of Play!

International Day of Play
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jun 11, 2024

The Toy Association has designated today as the International Day of Play. They re celebrating by raising awareness about the importance of play and making sure that all children have the opportunity to play. Companies that have come together and generously donated close to $900,000 worth of toys and games in honor of International Day of Play!

These toys will reach nearly 75,000 children in need across the country, including pediatric patients at the AdventHealth Tampa children’s hospital, allowing them to experience the many social, emotional, cognitive, and physical benefits of play throughout the entire year.

For more information visit thegeniusofplay.org

