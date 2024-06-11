It's the International Day of Play!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Toy Association

The Toy Association has designated today as the International Day of Play. They re celebrating by raising awareness about the importance of play and making sure that all children have the opportunity to play. Companies that have come together and generously donated close to $900,000 worth of toys and games in honor of International Day of Play!

These toys will reach nearly 75,000 children in need across the country, including pediatric patients at the AdventHealth Tampa children’s hospital, allowing them to experience the many social, emotional, cognitive, and physical benefits of play throughout the entire year.

For more information visit thegeniusofplay.org

