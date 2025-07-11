Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
It’s the Best Beach Party of the Summer: SharkFest 2025

This year's Sharkfest lineup dives deeper than ever into the science, power and beauty of the ocean’s most misunderstood predator.
National Geographic’s gill-ty pleasure of the summer, SHARKFEST, has returned for its wildest season yet, delivering 25+ hours of heart-pounding encounters, cutting-edge science, and stunning footage of the ocean’s most misunderstood predator.

Featuring shark experts Dr. Mike Heithaus and Candace Fields, SHARKFEST’s six-part series INVESTIGATION SHARK ATTACK offers an in-depth look inside the minds of these apex predators through forensic analyses of real-life encounters to ultimately determine what’s leading sharks to strike.

These dynamic investigations play like a real-life marine CSI – insightful, fast-paced, and compelling – while emphasizing coexistence, leaving viewers with practical tips for staying safe in the ocean and respecting sharks’ vital role in the ecosystem.

This year’s other SHARKFEST series includes the following: 

  • SHARKS UP CLOSE WITH BERTIE GREGORY 
  • SUPER SHARK HIGHWAY 
  • SHARK QUEST: HUNT FOR THE APEX PREDATOR 
  • SHARKS OF THE NORTH 

PLUS – Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the blockbuster film ‘Jaws’ with JAWS @ 50: THE DEFINITIVE INSIDE STORY – the only authorized documentary featuring exclusive new interviews with Director Steven Spielberg.

For more information, visit NationalGeographic.com.

