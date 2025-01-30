It's Tax Season Again: What Taxpayers Need To Know Before Filing This Year

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jackson Hewitt Tax Services

It’s officially tax time again, but with months until the deadline, you may think it’s best to take your time and file closer to April 15. Tax experts warn against this strategy, especially as tax fraud and identity theft become more problematic the longer you wait. Filing early can also get you your refund sooner. And with the average refund size expected to still be thousands of dollars, there’s not much reason to wait.

Filing taxes can be stressful, especially if you’re not prepared for new tax laws or have gone through a major life change, like getting married or divorced, having children, or moving to a new state. The good news is that there are tax experts and programs to guide you through it.

Mark Steber, chief tax information officer with Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, joins us to discuss this year’s tax season, tax changes you need to be aware of, and how to get yourself organized to file as quickly as possible.

For more information, visit JacksonHewitt.com.