Today, June 27, is National Onion Day! Outback Steakhouse is celebrating the day by giving away FREE Bloomin' Onions.

All you have to do is dine-in at your local Outback and mention "National Onion Day" when ordering your adult entree. This deal is valid all day for one day only.

To locate an Outback Steakhouse nearest to you, visit Locations.Outback.com.