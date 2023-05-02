Watch Now
iStock's VisualGPS Insights Helping Small Business Owners Market to Customers

With National Small Business Month upon us, economic uncertainty is taking a toll on small business owners nationwide. We're learning about a tool that can help them market to their customers.
With National Small Business Month upon us, economic uncertainty is taking a toll on small business owners nationwide. Eighty-five percent expect economic conditions to get worse or at best, stay the same. In preparation, small business owners may be holding back on investing in their business, but there could be a better way.

There’s a tool that can help them market to their customers. iStock’s VisualGPS Insights can help small business owners with the following:

  • How to differentiate your approach from others in your same industry.
  • When is the best time to launch a special offer to your target audience
  • Knowing what images and videos are standing out in different regions
  • Inspiration to turn regular content into revenue-boosting creative campaigns that help small businesses level the playing field with competitors

