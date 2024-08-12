Is it Menopause or…? Don’t Sweat It, There’s Support For That!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Versalie

Approximately 1.3 million individuals enter menopause each year. While it impacts such a large group of the population, many people are left without the resources they need to learn about this new life stage and its impact on the body. They may not even know they're experiencing symptoms!

Board-certified OBGYN Dr. Tara Scott, also known as the hormone guru, joins us with the scoop on a new curated storefront of products to support symptom relief. Plus, she shares resources that provide real connections and support for individuals with varying degrees of menopausal symptoms and hormonal changes.