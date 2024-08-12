Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Is it Menopause or…? Don’t Sweat It, There’s Support For That!

Board-certified OBGYN Dr. Tara Scott, also known as the hormone guru, joins us with the scoop on a new curated storefront of products to support symptom relief. Plus, she shares resources that provide real connections and support for individuals with varying degrees of menopausal symptoms and hormonal changes.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Versalie

Approximately 1.3 million individuals enter menopause each year. While it impacts such a large group of the population, many people are left without the resources they need to learn about this new life stage and its impact on the body. They may not even know they're experiencing symptoms!

Board-certified OBGYN Dr. Tara Scott, also known as the hormone guru, joins us with the scoop on a new curated storefront of products to support symptom relief. Plus, she shares resources that provide real connections and support for individuals with varying degrees of menopausal symptoms and hormonal changes.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com