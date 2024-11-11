Is an Individual & Family Plan Right for You?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: UnitedHealthcare

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, some individuals and families may have to secure quality healthcare coverage without access to employer or government-sponsored plans.

Individual and Family ACA Marketplace plans are offered in the Health Insurance Marketplaces or Exchanges, which help individuals and families shop for and enroll in affordable health insurance.

These plans can be options for people who are self-employed, unemployed, or working for companies that do not offer health insurance. They provide an essential option for millions of Americans and offer individuals and families the chance to find a plan that fits their budget and specific healthcare needs.

UnitedHealthcare Individual and Family ACA Marketplace Plans provide essential coverage along with affordability in 30 states nationwide. The plans include several benefits designed to meet the needs of all individuals, including low-cost prescriptions (as low as $3), no-cost access to digital fitness classes, and help managing chronic conditions.

For more information, visit UHCExchange.com.