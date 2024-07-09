Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Irena's Vow' on Stage This Month at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa

Powerstories presents Irena's Vow, on stage July 11-21 at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa. This is a compelling drama that tells the true story of Irena Gut Opdyke.
Posted at 7:38 AM, Jul 09, 2024

Powerstories presents Irena's Vow, on stage July 11-21 at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa.

Irena’s Vow is a compelling drama that tells the true story of Irena Gut Opdyke, a courageous Polish woman who risked everything during World War II to save Jewish lives. Set in Nazi-occupied Poland, the play explores Irena’s remarkable journey as she hides and protects a group of Jews in the basement of a German officer’s home, where she works as a housekeeper.

This gripping and emotionally charged story highlights themes of bravery, compassion, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Irena’s Vow is a testament to the extraordinary acts of heroism that can emerge from the darkest moments in history.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Powerstories.com/Irenas-Vow. Use code MORNING to save $5 on adult tickets.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com