'Irena's Vow' on Stage This Month at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa

Powerstories presents Irena's Vow, on stage July 11-21 at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa.

Irena’s Vow is a compelling drama that tells the true story of Irena Gut Opdyke, a courageous Polish woman who risked everything during World War II to save Jewish lives. Set in Nazi-occupied Poland, the play explores Irena’s remarkable journey as she hides and protects a group of Jews in the basement of a German officer’s home, where she works as a housekeeper.

This gripping and emotionally charged story highlights themes of bravery, compassion, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Irena’s Vow is a testament to the extraordinary acts of heroism that can emerge from the darkest moments in history.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Powerstories.com/Irenas-Vow. Use code MORNING to save $5 on adult tickets.