Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Invisible Wounds of War: Camaraderie Foundation Helping Veterans & Their Families Heal

Understanding that living with the memories of war can be a lifelong struggle, the Camaraderie Foundation's mission is to provide healing to not just the military service members and veterans, but to their families as well!
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Camaraderie Foundation

Understanding that living with the memories of war can be a lifelong struggle, the Camaraderie Foundation's mission is to provide healing to not just the military service members and veterans, but to their families as well!

The organization is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser in Tampa this month. Lee R. Barnes Jr. Pars & Stripes is happening on Friday, October 4 from 8am - 1pm.

For more information, visit CamaraderieFoundation.org/event/Pars-Stripes-Tampa. Call 407-841-0071 to get a 20% discount when registering your group of four.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com