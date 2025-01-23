Intuitive Vibes Botanical in Tampa Is Your Sanctuary for Holistic Wellness

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Intuitive Vibes Botanical

Intuitive Vibes Botanical is your sanctuary for holistic wellness and high-vibrational tools and wares in Tampa.

They've curated a peaceful environment in their store that fosters connection with spirit, promoting physical, emotional, and spiritual balance.

Whether you’re seeking guidance from one of their many practitioners and psychics, or simply a calming atmosphere to recharge with some out-of-this-world curated crystal selections, their space invites you to embrace intuitive living.

Intuitive Vibes Botanical is located at 4002 West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. For more information, visit IntuitiveVibesBotanical.com or call (813) 800-8900.