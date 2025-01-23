Watch Now
Intuitive Vibes Botanical in Tampa Is Your Sanctuary for Holistic Wellness

We hear a lot about self-care and how important it is. If you're looking to learn more about focusing on things like holistic wellness and natural remedies, Intuitive Vibes Botanical has you covered!
Intuitive Vibes Botanical is your sanctuary for holistic wellness and high-vibrational tools and wares in Tampa.

They've curated a peaceful environment in their store that fosters connection with spirit, promoting physical, emotional, and spiritual balance.

Whether you’re seeking guidance from one of their many practitioners and psychics, or simply a calming atmosphere to recharge with some out-of-this-world curated crystal selections, their space invites you to embrace intuitive living.

Intuitive Vibes Botanical is located at 4002 West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. For more information, visit IntuitiveVibesBotanical.com or call (813) 800-8900.

