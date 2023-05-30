Watch Now
Intuit Quickbooks & Mailchimp Declare May 'Small Business Success Month'

A special campaign is recognizing the contributions of entrepreneurs by declaring May as Small Business Success Month.
There are many reasons to honor small businesses, which are the backbone of the economy. Now, a special campaign is recognizing the contributions of entrepreneurs by declaring May as Small Business Success Month and holding a Small Business Hero Day, which rewards several small businesses that are committed to serving their communities.

We're learning more about this unique campaign to honor small business owners from Intuit Quickbooks and Mailchimp.

For more information, visit Quickbooks.Intuit.com.

