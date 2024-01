We're taking you to a Subway in Westchase! The company is debuting Sidekicks, a whole new menu category featuring three new footlong snacks.

You can visit your local Subway to enjoy a Cinnabon Footlong Churro, an Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel, or a Subway Footlong Cookie any time of the day as a snack or as a Sidekick with your favorite Subway sandwich.