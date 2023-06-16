International Singer, Songwriter Ashley Paul Performing at Space Coast Freestyle Fest

International singer, songwriter, and performer Ashley Paul is getting ready for a big show, but first, she's stopping by Tampa Bay's Morning Blend!

She'll be taking the stage at the Space Coast Freestyle Fest this Saturday, June 17 at 10 p.m. She'll be performing her Billboard hits, "When Boys Cry," "Yo No Se," "Come and Get Me," and her newest single that recently just hit #10 on Music Week "Love Light Me Up."

Don't miss out on the ultimate music festival experience. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SpaceCoastFreestyle.com.