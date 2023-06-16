Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

International Singer, Songwriter Ashley Paul Performing at Space Coast Freestyle Fest

International singer, songwriter, and performer Ashley Paul is getting ready for a big show, but first, she's stopping by Tampa Bay's Morning Blend!
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 08:20:27-04

International singer, songwriter, and performer Ashley Paul is getting ready for a big show, but first, she's stopping by Tampa Bay's Morning Blend!

She'll be taking the stage at the Space Coast Freestyle Fest this Saturday, June 17 at 10 p.m. She'll be performing her Billboard hits, "When Boys Cry," "Yo No Se," "Come and Get Me," and her newest single that recently just hit #10 on Music Week "Love Light Me Up."

Don't miss out on the ultimate music festival experience. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SpaceCoastFreestyle.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com