STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique — an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.

You can see STOMP at Ruth Eckerd Hall on March 25 & 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.