Inexpensive Broccoli, Rice & Chicken Casserole Recipe From Feeding Tampa Bay

With inflation continuing to impact all of us, Feeding Tampa Bay is here to help. Chef Daniel Graves is creating a meal using items right off the food bank shelves.
Broccoli, Rice & Chicken Casserole with Cheddar Potato Chip Crust Recipe
- Ingredients (6-8 servings):
- 6 Medium Uncooked Chicken Thighs – 3 cups large dice
- (boneless skinless chicken breast may be substituted)
- 2 cups of fresh or frozen broccoli – medium dice
- 1 cup small dice white onion
- 2 10.5 oz. cans of Cream of Chicken Soup (low sodium)
- 1 ½ cup Chicken Stock (low sodium)
- 2 cups whole milk (skim milk may be substituted)
- 2 cups long grain uncooked white rice
- 2 oz. package of dried onion soup mix
- 1 ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 3 to 4 oz. melted butter or margarine
- 1 8 oz. bag of crushed cheddar potato chips (for crust)
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- 6 Medium Uncooked Chicken Thighs – 3 cups large dice
- Method:
- Preheat oven to 350°
- Pre-spray a medium size oven safe baking dish
- Next add diced onions, broccoli, cream of chicken soup, chicken thigh meat, milk, chicken stock, onion soup mix, and rice in a medium size mixing bowl
- Make sure all ingredients are mixed well
- Add mixture to pre-sprayed baking dish
- Top with ½ shredded cheddar cheese
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake in oven for approximately 1 ½ hours or until rice is fully cooked
- Remove from oven
- Place remaining cheese, melted butter, and crushed potato chips in a small mixing bowl and gently combine
- Place mixture on top of casserole spreading evenly. Bake for an additional 10-15 minutes or until golden brown and cheesy. Let the mixture sit for 5-10 minutes, serve with a side salad and enjoy!!