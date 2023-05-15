Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Inexpensive Broccoli, Rice & Chicken Casserole Recipe From Feeding Tampa Bay

With inflation continuing to impact all of us, Feeding Tampa Bay is here to help. Chef Daniel Graves is creating a meal using items right off the food bank shelves.
Posted at 8:25 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 08:25:04-04

With inflation continuing to impact all of us, Feeding Tampa Bay is here to help. Chef Daniel Graves is creating a meal using items right off the food bank shelves.

Broccoli, Rice & Chicken Casserole with Cheddar Potato Chip Crust Recipe

  • Ingredients (6-8 servings):
    • 6 Medium Uncooked Chicken Thighs – 3 cups large dice
      • (boneless skinless chicken breast may be substituted)
    • 2 cups of fresh or frozen broccoli – medium dice
    • 1 cup small dice white onion
    • 2 10.5 oz. cans of Cream of Chicken Soup (low sodium)
    • 1 ½ cup Chicken Stock (low sodium)
    • 2 cups whole milk (skim milk may be substituted)
    • 2 cups long grain uncooked white rice
    • 2 oz. package of dried onion soup mix
    • 1 ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
    • 3 to 4 oz. melted butter or margarine
    • 1 8 oz. bag of crushed cheddar potato chips (for crust)
    • Salt & Pepper to taste
  • Method:
    • Preheat oven to 350°
    • Pre-spray a medium size oven safe baking dish
    • Next add diced onions, broccoli, cream of chicken soup, chicken thigh meat, milk, chicken stock, onion soup mix, and rice in a medium size mixing bowl
    • Make sure all ingredients are mixed well
    • Add mixture to pre-sprayed baking dish
    • Top with ½ shredded cheddar cheese
    • Cover with aluminum foil and bake in oven for approximately 1 ½ hours or until rice is fully cooked
    • Remove from oven
    • Place remaining cheese, melted butter, and crushed potato chips in a small mixing bowl and gently combine
    • Place mixture on top of casserole spreading evenly. Bake for an additional 10-15 minutes or until golden brown and cheesy. Let the mixture sit for 5-10 minutes, serve with a side salad and enjoy!!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com