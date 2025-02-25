Watch Now
Independent Bar & Cafe Hosting One-Night-Only Production of Shakespeare Skits

Talented local actors from Jobsite Theater will give a tipsy one-night only production of Shakespeare skits on The Independent's patio!
In addition to the live performances, you can expect featured beers from Samuel Smith’s Brewery of Yorkshire, England, and Sullivan’s Brewery of Kilkenny, Ireland! The kitchen will be serving up the ever-so-popular English dish, Shepherd's Pie.

No tickets are required! This event is free to attend, but seating is first-come, first-served. Donations to Jobsite Theater are encouraged and appreciated.

Shakespeare On Tap is happening on March 3 starting at 6pm at the Independent Bar & Cafe — located at 5016 N Florida Avenue in Tampa.

For more information, visit IndependentBarTampa.com/Events.

