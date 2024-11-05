In Honor of Veterans Day, a New Film Commemorates the Unsung Heroes of the U.S. Military

Combat chaplains wear uniforms but carry no weapons. And their service can involve the ultimate sacrifice. For nearly 250 years, in every battle throughout our nation’s history, they’ve been there...quietly supporting soldiers while bullets flew by. Perhaps more than any other profession, diversity is their unique and inspirational strength because, while they may be Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, or Buddhist when they’re on the front lines of combat, they support and stand up for soldiers of all faiths...and no faith.

When the remains of prisoner-of-war and Army combat chaplain Emil Kapaun (perhaps the Vatican’s next saint) are identified after 70 years, much of our nation is captivated by their journey home. As a younger former chaplain unexpectedly embarks on his own journey to greet them, he becomes inspired by the untold stories of the 419 U.S. military chaplain heroes who’ve given their lives for this unique calling. As the paths of these combat chaplains from different eras finally collide, we’re reminded how the profound weight of history and the immense power of love can converge to produce life-changing healing.

Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey marks the first-ever co-production between Hollywood and the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps. It is notable for having Pope Francis grant the filmmakers a rare preview at The Vatican, followed by sneak previews at the Army’s iconic Fort Knox, the Newport Beach Film Festival, and the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles.

For more information, visit FightingSpiritFilm.com.