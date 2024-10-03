Importance of Seasonal & Other Adult Vaccines with the American Pharmacists Association

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: American Pharmacists Association

With cold and flu season upon us once again, it’s important to make sure we’re as protected as possible from respiratory viruses. Local pharmacists are on the frontlines, delivering these vaccines.

There’s a new campaign from the American Pharmacists Association to remind everyone of the importance of not only seasonal immunizations but also of other adult vaccines.

For more information, visit PharmacistsMonth.com.