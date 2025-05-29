Imagine Museum Celebrates Dads

🦸‍♂️ My Dad’s a Superhero (and He’s Lost His Marbles!) Celebrate Father’s Day at Imagine Museum with free admission for dads all week and a special live mind magic show with delicious bakery treats on Sunday, June 15th!

Highlights: 🆓 Dads Get in Free All Week – June 10th–15th with below activities available 🧩 Super Dad Scavenger Hunt – Find his “lost marbles” and claim a superhero certificate 🎨 Family Art Activities – Marble collages, superhero portraits, and Super Shoutouts Wall: Leave a note or drawing about why your dad is super 🌀 Marble Run & Photo Booth – Build with colorful tracks and twists—a hit with kids and kids-at-heart while taking family photos 🛍️ Save 15–20% on all Paperweights - June 5th–15th for our Father’s Day Gift Shop promo, perfect for a Father's Day gift

Details: 📍 Imagine Museum, St. Pete, FL 📅 June 10th–15th 🕒 Joshua Seth Mind Magic Show: Sunday, June 15th at 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM 🍪 Treats by Best Bakery Around: Enjoy cookies, brownies, savory and Amish breads, pies, and cinnamon rolls available only on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15th from 11 AM - 4 PM Admission: • 👨‍👧‍👦 Dads – FREE • Adults & Seniors – $10 • Youth (7–17), College Students, Educators – $5 • Kids 0–6 – FREE

imaginemuseum.com

