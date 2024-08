Reading is crucial to a child's development. Research shows kids who grow up in homes with no books are on average three years behind academically, compared to kids in homes with lots of books!

You have the chance to help those in need right here in Tampa Bay. Today -- we officially kick off our "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign.

You can donate today at ABCActionNews.com/GiveABook. $6 will provide one book to a local child.