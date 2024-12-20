Watch Now
Ideas To Ensure Seniors Feel Included This Holiday Season With Comfort Keepers

Comfort Keepers joins us to share some ideas on how families can create meaningful memories together and ensure seniors feel included, whether they’re celebrating in person or from afar.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Comfort Keepers

The holidays can be challenging for seniors who can’t spend time with family or take part in traditional activities. It’s also a time when adult children may feel the weight of trying to balance their own holiday plans while staying connected with aging parents.

For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

