Ideas for Easier & Healthier Holiday Hosting with Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley

The holidays can be hectic, but entertaining doesn’t have to be! Register dietitian Annessa Chumbley joins us with some ideas for easier and healthier holiday hosting.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Annessa RD

For more information on all products and tips discussed, check out:

  • Tip One: A Little Christmas Creativity
    • Primal Kitchen Mayo
  • Tip Two: Pick One Ingredient to Shine
  • Tip Three: Let Someone Else Do the Work!

For more information, visit AnnessaRD.com and follow her on Facebook, Instagram & TikTok: @AnnessaChumbleyRD.

