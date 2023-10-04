Watch Now
IBF Law Group is a Professional & Passionate Firm of Immigration Lawyers

Sheree Wright is the founder of IBF Law Group, a professional and passionate firm of immigration lawyers.
Posted at 8:17 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 08:17:49-04

She joins us to discuss some of the unique and client-focused services IBF Law Group offers in immigration, employment law, and other related fields. Plus, how IBF Law Group is promoting diversity and inclusion within the legal profession.

Wright also talks about some of the most significant immigration challenges individuals and businesses face today, and how IBF Law Group assists them in navigating these issues.

For more information, visit IBFLaw.com.

