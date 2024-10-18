Hurricanes Helene & Milton Relief: Local Group Hurricane Relief Warriors Collecting Donations

Hurricane Relief Warriors is a group of more than 300 volunteers in the Tampa Bay area. They focus on helping homes those without flood insurance, the elderly, families with children, and whoever else needs support.

They are actively looking for more volunteers, clothing and food donations, and families who need assistance.

You can drop off donations at:



Age Management Optimal Wellness - 1601 W Platt Street in Tampa

LendUMortgage - 1550 W Cleveland Street in Tampa

For more information, follow them on Instagram @HurricaneReliefWarriors. Homeowners can request help by visiting HurricaneHelpFlorida.org.