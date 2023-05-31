Hurricane Season is Almost Here: SPCA Tampa Bay Offering Guide for Pet Owners

Today is the last day to adopt a pocket pet for free at SPCA Tampa Bay! All critters, rabbits, mice, and hamsters have no adoption fee. They still have about 30 pocket pets, ready for their forever homes.

They also have a few longer-term dogs with no adoption fee. One of the dogs, Abo, has been at SPCA Tampa Bay since November. Check out SPCATampaBay.org and click on adopt in the menu. The pricing will be listed in the info about each animal.

As May ends, hurricane season is upon us. SPCA Tampa Bay offers tips for pet owners on how to keep themselves and their furry friends safe. They say the first step is to have a plan. Are you going to evacuate, hunker down or head to a pet-friendly shelter? Research that information now and have your supplies, pet crate and vaccines, and microchip up to date.

Click here to check out SPCA Tampa Bay's Pet Parent's Guide to Hurricane Season.