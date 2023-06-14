Watch Now
Humane Society of Tampa Bay Offering Free Adoptions for Military Service Members

Meet Roxie, the 5-year-old Terrier Mix looking for her new family! This calm girl came to Humane Society of Tampa Bay as a stray. She loves people, is friendly with other dogs, and would be the perfect couch-potato buddy!

HSTB is also happy to announce its new Tails for Troops program. They're offering free adoptions for any Military Service Member (Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, Veteran, etc.)

For more information or to see other animals awaiting their forever homes, visit HumaneSocietyTampa.org.

