Human Trafficking Awareness Month: We're Talking to a Survivor with Selah Freedom

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month and we're thankful to welcome Mia Braddock, a survivor of sex trafficking and graduate of Selah Freedom. She's now a prevention advocate for the organization.
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 07:54:58-05

Florida ranks third for sex trafficking after California and Texas.

Selah Freedom is based in Sarasota and is one of the largest anti-sex trafficking organizations in the country. Their mission is to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploitation of American boys and girls through five strong programs: Awareness, Prevention, Outreach, Residential, and Consulting.

Over the past 13 years, Selah Freedom has helped 6,618 survivors and nearly 60,000 youth & adults have been trained in anti-sex trafficking courses.

The majority of the survivors Selah serves were sexually abused beginning between 2-4 years old. Statistically, the most common age for a victim to run away and be caught up in the life of sex trafficking is between 15-17.

For more information, visit www.SelahFreedom.com or call their hotline at 1-888-8-FREE-ME .

