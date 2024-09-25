HP Imagine 2024: Can AI Make Technology More Awesome?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: HP

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the biggest buzzword of modern history. But what can it actually do for us — like now, today — to make our lives a little easier, better, and less stressful?

Tech-life pro Jennifer Jolly joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend from HP Imagine in Palo Alto, the annual showcase of new technologies that the company says will shape our future.

For more information, visit HP.com & Techish.com.