HP Imagine 2024: Can AI Make Technology More Awesome?

Emmy-Award-Winning Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly joins us to share a behind-the-scenes first look at today’s AI PCs, printers, and next-gen technology.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: HP

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the biggest buzzword of modern history. But what can it actually do for us — like now, today — to make our lives a little easier, better, and less stressful?

Tech-life pro Jennifer Jolly joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend from HP Imagine in Palo Alto, the annual showcase of new technologies that the company says will shape our future.

For more information, visit HP.com & Techish.com.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area.

