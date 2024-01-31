How You Can Support Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay has been serving our community for 35 years. They provide an anonymous, toll-free tipline, web tipping, and a mobile tip application to encourage citizens to volunteer vital information helpful to law enforcement agencies to fight against crime.

No tax dollars help to fund this program. Money comes from people like you, local businesses, and special events.

Clays Against Crime 2024 is happening on February 23 at Tampa Bay Sporting Clays in Land O' Lakes.

For more information, visit CrimeStoppersTB.com or call 813-443-6335.