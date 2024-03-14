Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

How to Make a St. Paddy's Day Snack Board with LunchBoxMafia

LunchBoxMafia joins us with how to make a St. Paddy's Day snack board!
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 08:22:57-04

LunchBoxMafia shows us how to make a St. Paddy's Day snack board!

For more information, you can follow her on Instagram and Facebook @LunchBoxMafia.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com